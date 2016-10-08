Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed concern over youth ‘evincing’ interest in establishing links with Islamic State, the Jihadist militant group in Iraq and Syria and urged the police to weed out elements with terror links.

Talking to reporters after addressing the Golden jubilee celebrations of Shathiriya Nadar Higher Secondary School at Kamudhi in the district on Friday, she said the recent reports of the arrest of the youth, with ISIS links revealed that the terror organisation has intruded down south of Tamil Nadu and urged the police to be more vigilant.

“Even those who were in Kadayanallur have established links with ISIS and this is a cause for concern,” she said.

Expressing concern over the increased attacks on Hindu Munnani and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists in the State, she said the police, instead of arresting the culprits involved in the attacks, harassed the activists in the pretext of preventive arrests.

Ms Soundararajan said the Centre’s decision to establish India’s first medical park in 330 acres at Chengalpattu was aimed at providing employment opportunities to youth.

It was unfortunate that opposition parties, which were blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Cauvery water issue, have not come forward to thank him for establishing the medical park in Tamil Nadu, she said. She welcomed the deferring of the local body elections.