Though the prevailing weather conditions will favour poultry, farmers were asked to use ingredients that are free from mycotoxin.

A press release from Agromet Field Unit of Veterinary College and Research Institute and Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said that the sky will be generally cloudy with chance of isolated rainfall for the next three days.

Temperature

Maximum and minimum temperature will be 35 degree Celsius (95 degree Fahrenheit) and 24 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) respectively.

The release said that the onset of northeast monsoon will bring general cloudiness and mild rainfall over the northwest zone in the State.

Moisture

Though the weather conditions are favourable for poultry, newly arrived maize and soya bean meal will have high moisture content. Hence, care should be taken while using such ingredients to prevent mycotoxin occurrence, the press release added.