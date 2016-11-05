Milk crates being used to cross a pool of water in front of the Kanniyakumari Collectorate in Nagercoil on Friday.

Waterlogging on the Collectorate campus, especially around the main building, has been posing hardship to visitors and employees for the past few days.

Only recently that the district administration beautified the Collectorate campus with landscaping and gardens, separate parking facility for two-wheelers near the canteen etc. But the authorities failed to take measures to prevent waterlogging.

“Though works such as landscaping with a lush green lawn, colourful flower plants watered by sprinklers etc. were undertaken, the authorites failed to prevent waterlogging’’ said a visitor here on Friday.

People have to wade through the stagnating water. When contacted, Huzur Sarishtadar (General) Sajith said maintenance of the building and campus was with the PWD authorities. He assurred to coordinate with the municipal authorities to fill waterlogging areas with debris as early as possible.