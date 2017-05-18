Waterbodies in a state of neglect, says Stalin

more-in

Opposition Leader and DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday accused the State government of failing to rehabilitate waterbodies in the State.

In an informal chat with reporters after inspecting the desilting work at the tank of Sri Perianachiamman temple here, he said that the DMK had been voicing its demand for desilting waterbodies in the State for long. Many of them were in neglect. Without rehabilitation and restoration of inlet and outlet channels, it would be difficult to store water during the monsoon season.

Hence, Mr. Stalin said, the DMK had taken up initiatives to rehabilitate the waterbodies. Besides asking its cadre to desilt waterbodies along with like-minded people, the party would also motivate those undertaking desilting work on their own.

Alleging that the government was trying scuttle the desilting work that was under way at the tank of Sri Perianachiamman temple, Mr. Stalin said the private tank was being desilted after a gap of about 77 years at an estimated cost of ₹5 lakh.

Earlier, accompanied by former Minister and DMK MLA K.N. Nehru, Mr. Stalin held discussions with those involved in the desilting work. Later, he visited Thogamalai in Karur district and inspected the rehabilitation work at Naganur and Nathipatti tanks, where the district unit of DMK is undertaking rehabilitation work with the participation of residents of Naganur and Nathipatti panchayats. District secretary Nanniyur Rajendran and Kulithalai MLA E. Ramar participated.

HR&CE dept.’s claim

Meanwhile, Mr. Stalin’s visit to the tank at Thennur in Tiruchi stirred a row with the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, with the latter claiming that the tank had already been desilted.S. Kalyani, Regional Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, Tiruchi, in a press release, said that Sri Perianachiamman temple tank in Tiruchi was desilted at the behest of the HR&CE Department and the temple authorities. The task was carried out under the supervision of HR&CE officials. A total of 207 workers were involved in desilting the tank between May 13 and May 16, she said.