Water stagnation on the road disrupted vehicle movement opposite Poomalai Shopping Complex on Omalur Main Road in Salem on Friday.-Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Heavy rainfall in the city on Friday morning resulted in water stagnation on roads, affecting the movement of traffic at many places.

Rains inundated many houses at low level areas as most of the drains in these areas were overflowing, resulting in sewage water entering houses.

Since construction of two-tier flyover bridge is in progress in the city, rainwater stagnated in the pits on Omalur Main Road and this resulted in slow movement of vehicles.

‘Desilt drains’

Residents wanted the Corporation to desilt the drains so that the flow of rainwater was not hindered.

They urged the civic body to complete the works before the monsoon season begins.

Also, many parts of the district received rainfall on Thursday night.

Rainfall recorded at a few places are as follows: Kadayampatti 35.4 mm, Pethanaickenpalayam 22 mm and Attur 21.4 mm.

With forecast expected to bring more rain in the coming days, commercial establishments and shopkeepers started to witness good sales for Deepavali.

Shopkeepers said that with just two weeks left for the festival, they expect sales to pick up in the coming days.