Charging the State Government with ‘duplicity’ in pursuing the proposal for Avinashi-Athikadavu scheme with the Centre, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) on Monday called for a mass movement by farmers and public, rising above political considerations, for its fructification.

While the Centre spelt out clearly in response to a recent RTI application that Tamil Nadu had not responded so far since 2013 when instruction was issued for submission of a revised proposal after rectification of flaws, Public Works Minister Edapadi Palanichamy had ‘mislead’ the Assembly as well as the Madras High Court on the issue by stating that the revised proposal had already been ratified by the Central Water Commission and that the approval of Union Forest and Environment Ministries was awaited. The Minister made the statement in the Assembly in response to the Special Calling Attention notice issued by the leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin and again in the High Court after a petition was filed by a Coimbatore-based litigant.

The AIADMK, KMDK president E.R. Eswaran said in a statement, had won the election by creating a ruse that it was serious about implementing the scheme through according administrative sanction of Rs. 3.27 crore, following protests by people in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts just before the Assembly polls.