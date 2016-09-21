Initial discharge of 2,000 cusecs stepped up to 12,000 cusecs by evening; water may reach Grand Anicut on Friday

At the stroke of 8.03 a.m. on Tuesday, the sluices of Stanley Reservoir in Mettur were opened for samba cultivation in the delta districts, putting an end to the uncertainty that prevailed among farmers of the State for the past four months.

Initially 2,000 cusecs was discharged from the dam. It was stepped up to 12,000 cusecs by evening. The water is expected to reach the Grand Anicut on Friday. This is the 83rd year that water is being released from the Stanley Reservoir, popularly known as Mettur dam.

Though it is customary to release water on June 12 every year, the water release was postponed this year owning to poor storage. The State government decided to release water only after Karnataka government released water from the Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs on September 6 on the direction of the Supreme Court.

Water level in the dam stood at 87.68 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The storage level was 50.039 tmc against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc. The dam received an inflow of 10,092 cusecs. This is only the fourth time in the last three decades that water is being released when the level is below 90 feet — in 2012 (when water level was 84.15 feet), 2003 (72.52 feet) and 1996 (52.13 feet).

Ministers Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PWD, State Highways and Minor Ports), P. Thangamani (Electricity, Prohibition and Excise), V. Saroja (Social Welfare), K.C. Karuppannan (Environment) and M. R. Vijayabhaskar (Transport) participated in a function to release the water from the dam.

The Ministers and farmers showered flowers on the water as it gushed out of the sluices. Mr. Palaniswami told reporters that water release will help in raising samba crop on about 12 lakh acres in the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Salem, Namakkal and Erode.

During the last crop season, farmers of even the tail-end areas were successful in raising the crop, he said, urging them to use the available water to the optimum extent and also extend cooperation to the PWD officials for following turn system.

PWD sources said that Mettur dam should have realised 120.666 tmc of water from June 1.

However, it managed to realise only about 50 tmc so far owing to the failure of monsoon in the catchment areas of the Cauvery in Karnataka .

Though farmers are happy about the release of water for irrigation, they demanded the State’s share of water to be obtained from Karnataka.

According to sources, water was not released on the customary date for 57 times, including this season. Water was released on the scheduled date only on 15 occasions.

At least on 11 occasions, water was released in advance owing to comfortable position. Last year, water was released from the dam on August 9 when water level stood at 96 feet and the dam was closed on February 25 this year.