Farmers in Lower Bhavani Project ayacut area have heaved a sigh of relief as the Public Works Department has released water from Bhavani Sagar Reservoir for special wetting.

The water flow will continue for a fortnight with effect from October 21. Though farmers were earlier reluctant to accept water for special wetting, there was no option left due to the drought-like situation and water scarcity even for drinking purposes.

The water release will recharge thousands of wells and borewells.

For the duration of special wetting, 2,300 cusecs is being released every day into the LBP canal.

Farmers look for early onset of Northeast monsoons with anticipation of adequate accrual in catchment areas of the dam for continuance of water supply beyond the fortnight schedule.

Water for special wetting is dependent on current supply of water to the Bhavani Sagar Dam from hydel reservoirs in The Nilgiris.

There is a cause for concern since inflow into the Bhavani Sagar Dam came down to 297 cusecs on Monday morning. In addition to the release of 2,300 cusecs into LBP canal, 150 cusecs was also let into the Bhavani river for meeting drinking water requirement out of the current storage of 5.4 tmc.