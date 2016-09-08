Spot inspection: Revenue officials say the water level is being closely monitored by the PWD, and information is being sent periodically to the Collector.

Central Water Commission inspects water level at Biligundulu reservoir

With Karnataka releasing Cauvery water in compliance with the Supreme Court directive, Hogenakkal was brimming with anticipation of Wednesday. A team of officials from the Central Water Commission also inspected the water level in the Biligundulu reservoir on Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, the inflow at Hogenakkal remained constant at 7,000 cusecs.

The water released by Karnataka from Krishnarajasagar and Kabini reservoirs on Tuesday evening is expected to reach Hogenakkal in the small hours of Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu, a revenue official said the water level was being closely monitored by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the information was being transmitted periodically to the District Collector.

There was a further fall in the inflow of water into the Mettur dam on Wednesday. The inflow which stood at 3,935 cusecs on Tuesday, dropped to 3,276 cusecs on Wednesday. Despite the fall in the inflow, the water level in the dam touched the 76 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. As much as 1,250 cusecs was being discharged for meeting the drinking water needs of delta districts, sources said.