Even as the level in the Mettur dam touched 70-foot mark on Saturday, the Public Works Department has stepped up water release into the Cauvery for meeting the drinking water needs of delta districts.

The level was 69.86 feet on Friday evening and rose to 70.57 feet on Saturday, against its full level of 120 feet. The storage was 33.192 tmc.

The inflow slumped to 8,152 cusecs on Saturday evening from 9,355 cusecs recorded on Friday.

Water is being released from the dam, ever since the shutters were downed following the completion of farm activities in the delta region in February last, for meeting the drinking water needs. About 500 cusecs was released till Friday morning and was stepped up to 1,250 cusecs.

Sharp showers

Various parts of Salem district, including Salem city, experienced sharp showers on late Friday evening, bringing much respite to residents from heat. It inundated many low lying areas, besides affecting traffic on the main thoroughfares.