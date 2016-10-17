The Mettur dam registered an increased realisation of water in river Cauvery due to heavy rain in catchment areas.— Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

With the storage level in the Mettur Dam fast depleting and Karnataka government deciding to close down the sluices of both Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs, the Public Works Department on Sunday brought down the volume of water released for the samba crop in delta districts.

The release of water, which stood at 18,000 cusecs on Sunday morning, was brought down to 16,000 cusecs by 8 a.m. and to 12,000 cusecs by 10 a.m.

The State government, which had pegged the release of water at 12,000 cusecs since the sluices of Stanley Reservoir were opened on September 29, had stepped up the discharge to 18,000 cusecs only on Thursday (October 13), following persistent demands from the delta farmers who complained that the water had not reached the tail-end areas even after three weeks.

Meanwhile, the dam registered an increased realisation of water in river Cauvery on Sunday. The inflow into the dam which stood at 3,521 cusecs on Saturday, rose to 7,051 cusecs.

The increased inflow is due to the reported heavy downpour in the catchment areas of river Cauvery.

With Karnataka government closing down the Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs on Saturday, the inflow is expected to come down in the days to come, much to the concern of the farmers and official machinery alike.

The water level in the dam stood at 64.65 feet on Sunday, against its full level of 120 feet. The storage level was 28.273 tmc against the dam’s full capacity of 93.47 tmc, PWD sources said.