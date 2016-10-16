Water released from the Mettur dam reached the major sluices — Vellaiyaru and Pandavaiyaru — in the district on Friday.

While water from Vellaiyaru at Ervaikadu in Tirukuvalai taluk was supplied to fields benefiting 10,731 acres through nine channels, the second channel in Keezh Velur taluk irrigated 1,191 acres in and around Iraiyankudi through two channels, said S. Palanisamy, Collector, who inspected the channels on Saturday.

The Collector advised P. Ravichandran, Executive Engineer, Vennar Sub-Basin, to immediately clear the garbage hindering free flow of water particularly in the two channels of Iraiyankudi.

Later, he inspected a tank in Kudineiveli near Pappakovil which had been dredged by the students of Sir Isaac Newton College.

Anand, Correspondent of the college, said that a total of 100 students of the college had removed the silt.