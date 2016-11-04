With only a few more days left for stoppage of water released into the Lower Bhavani Project canal for special wetting, farmers have raised apprehensions about what they described as "surreptitious pumping" at a few points.

The district administration and the Public Works Department must step in to stop illegal tapping of water at the 32nd, 39th, 54th and 84th miles of the canal and ensure that the complete complement of 3 tmc reaches the targeted section of farmers, said K.V. Ponnaiyan, president of Tamil Nadu Swadeshi Farmers' Association.

Rigid monitoring is required since as much as 300 out of 2,300 cusecs released into the canal is being pumped illegally by people with ruling party connection, industrialists and other influential people, and the PWD is hesitant to act strictly, Mr. Ponnaiyan said.

Farmers in the ayacuts of Thadapalli-Arakankottai, Kalingarayan and Lower Bhavani Project canals have, for long, been complaining that enormous water was being drawn unauthorised by the farmers owning non-ayacut land.

The Public Works Department is awaiting a directive from the High Court for initiating action, it is learnt.

Farmers in the ayacut areas are particularly piqued by the sanction of high-power motors for non-ayacut farmers owning small patta lands close to the river. The ayacut farmers have questioned the rationale behind the Electricity department imposing restriction on motor capacity for farm wells while sanctioning connections without any curbs for wells dug up in patta land from where the non-ayacut farmers pump water to their fields in far-off locations.

There have been persistent complaints about non-ayacut farmers sourcing water directly from the river to fill their wills all along the course of Bhavani river in the district.

The non-ayacut farmers were granted track permit during 1988 to lay underground pipelines on poromboke land to channel water from their wells to distantly located agricultural lands.

Non-ayacut farmers, under the aegis of Bhavani Aaru Neerattru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam have reportedly taken a stand that no restriction could be imposed on the capacity for motor pumps installed in the land they own.