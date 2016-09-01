The water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam stood at 72.80 feet against its Full Reservoir Level of 120 feet here on Wednesday. While the inflow is 7,404 cusecs, the outflow is 1,250 cusecs. Officials said that the storage is 35.171 tmcft against the dam’s capacity of 93.470 tmcft. Rainfall received in the area is 39.40 mm.

