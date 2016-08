The water level in Papanasam dam was 53.65 feet, maximum capacity of the dam is 143 feet. The inflow was 378.47 cusecs and outflow was 554.75 cusecs. In Manimuthar dam the water level was 60.20 feet, maximum capacity of the dam is 118 feet. The inflow was 20 cusecs and outflow 405 cusecs.

