The Sadayampalayam tank that promised to serve as a favourite haunt of leisure seekers is on the verge of turning bone dry, amid concerns of farming community in the surroundings that ground water is being exploited surreptitiously by unscrupulous elements engaged in supplying water in lorries.

The Corporation authorities has been apprised about the goings on, local residents said.

The civic authorities had reportedly verified the veracity of the complaints, and has decided to step up monitoring, sources said.

A few puddles of water is all that remains now in the tank that was deepened and beautified with several recharge wells on a seven-acre spread at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore.

The level in the tank that receives water during the rainy season has sunk dismally due to the failure of southwest monsoon.

In the last two years, the tank received enough water to recharge aquifer in the radius of a few kilometres. in the area

According to Corporation records, the tank, after deepening, has a maximum water holding capacity of 59.34 million litres.