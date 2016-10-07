Water culture: A clarion call for change

Are we deranged? Amitav Ghosh says in his recent masterpiece The Great Derangement that future generations may well think so. They may accuse us of having collectively failed to confront climate change.

But what is it that makes us brush our future away? Our nature, our psychology? Or what German philosopher and sociologist Herbert Marcuse perceived in the students’ revolt in the 1960s as one-dimensionality? The ‘advanced industrial society’ created false needs, he wrote, and resulted in a ‘one-dimensional’ universe of thought, in which critical thought and oppositional behaviour disappeared.

The same crisis of culture and society, of imagination and action diagnosed for climate change prevails with water, our most common good. India faces huge water problems. The United Nations Environmental Programme expects severe water crises and conflicts in India latest by 2025. The future has already begun as the Cauvery conflict shows.

What can I do as an individual, you will ask yourself. Is there a way out of this? The existential choice we have was pinpointed by Jared Diamond in his outstanding book Collapse. How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed . We may fail and extinguish our civilization or we may succeed and create a sustainable form of life. Yes, the turn-around is possible. But it is complex and tedious. It might take 20 or 30 years or more to transform an open sewage line into a natural river. Such processes require a vision and endless perseverance. Germany belongs to the list of countries that try to set examples for renewable energies, efficient water management and river re-naturalisation.

Chennai has a strong potential for change, but do we also have a powerful will? Being favoured by nature, the city is shaped by innumerable water bodies. Through centuries, people have not only handled this gift with ancient knowledge, spirituality and humility, but they have also culturally endowed it with many beautiful temple tanks filled with clear water.

With urbanisation, we first polluted, and then, we turned shamefully away from the damage done. The floods of last year have brought the alarming water reality back into our collective awareness. But has it also reached as far as our collective moral and responsibility? Act only according to that principle that you can will to become a universal law, says German philosopher Immanuel Kant. Leading toxic sewage into the river? Construct a smart company on a wetland? Over-exploit ground water and sell it for profit? Any principle there you would want as a universal law? To get out of the great derangement, a new imperative of change is badly needed: Re-imagine the river as a responsible collective. Stop destroying them through our banal performances as ridiculous self-maximizers. Can Kant help us?

A re-publican affair

He might. Water is what the Greek called res publica , a re-publican affair. The magnitude of problems requires democratic politics that leave behind absurd forms of individualism and turn instead to collective reflection and action. For too long, we regarded water problems as a technological matter. Now we have to re-conceive the forms of our human existence and to shift the discussion to the wide horizons of culture and society.

As water policy expert Mihir Shah said in The Hindu : “One, we must take a multidisciplinary view of water. We require professionals from disciplines other than just engineering and hydrogeology. Two, we need to adopt the participatory approach to water management that has been successfully tried all over the world…” (August 19, 2016). This is how the Goethe-Institut Chennai, Germany’s cultural institute, (under the umbrella title Embrace Our Rivers) in close cooperation with Asian College of Journalism and numerous institutions, will focus on the theme of water from a cultural and social perspective.

The Chennai Water Forum to be held from October 6-8 at Kalakshetra, with 50 experts from Germany, India and Korea in almost 50 sessions, will bring together people from a cross-section of varied backgrounds, create a new dialogue on water, change mindsets and encourage action.

In our vast network of 160 institutes in more than 90 countries, we have gathered a lot of multinational experience and inter-cultural know-how. We are really inspired to contribute something to overcome the water crisis.

( Helmut Schippert is the director of Goethe-Institut Chennai, Max Mueller Bhavan .)

