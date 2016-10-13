The Public Works Department is renovating water bodies in the district at a cost of Rs. 13 crore, according to a release here.

District Collector V. Sampath inspected the renovation of a water body in Pannapatti Panchayat in Kadayampatti Union on Tuesday.

Workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) are carrying out the renovation.

He said that the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) along with PWD was renovating the water bodies, including inlet channels.

Work was being carried out in 94 water bodies for 2016-17 for a length of 250 km.

The Collector said that 2,57,014 families were involved in all the works being carried under the MGNREGS in the district including 2,372 differently abled.

The Collector said that 17,602 toilets were being constructed at a cost of Rs. 21 crore.

Other works

Construction of Anganwadis, cleaning of water bodies, strengthening of bunds, and other works were being carried out at Rs. 250 crore.

A total of 419 ponds were constructed in 2015-16, and the works on 274 ponds were progressing this year.

DRDA Project Director K. Kavitha, Assistant Director (Panchayats) K. Pichandy, Block Development Officer Gunasekaran and other officials were present during the inspection.