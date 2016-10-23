The City Municipal Corporation’s Rs. 17.58-crore solid waste management projects is to be implemented in four packages and are expected to completed in a year.

A day after the State government has accorded administrative sanction for implementing the projects, Corporation Commissioner K.R. Selvaraj said that the details had been submitted to the government for obtaining technical sanction for the projects.

He said that purchase of pushcarts for door-to-door garbage collection and purchase of compactors for transporting the municipal solid waste to Chettichavadi would be done in two packages. Tenders would be floated next month and purchasing process would be completed by December. ‘Pushcarts and compactors would help for effective primary collection and transportation’, he added.

Establishing compost yard and processing plant would be carried in two packages for which tenders would be floated and work is expected to begin in December.

The commissioner said that the plants would start functioning within a year and would give a major thrust for effective implementation of solid waste management in the corporation.

He also said that under the Smart City Mission, online monitoring of garbage collection, disposal and processing would be done.

The Salem City Integrated Waste Management Private Limited plant in Chettichavadi on the city outskirts was completed gutted in fire on March 16 2014 after which the corporation finds difficulty in processing the 400 tonne of municipal solid waste collected everyday. Currently, unprocessed garbage is dumped in scientific inert pit in Chettichavadi and establishment of new plants are expected to bring a permanent solution to the garbage issue in the city.