National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has warned farmers against beginning fresh cultivation on the lands acquired for the four-lane expansion project from Kerala border to Kanniyakumari, and from Kavalkinaru to Nagercoil.

A release issued here on Monday by the Deputy General Manager and Project Director of Nagercoil Project Implementation Unit (PIU) said the farmers were allowed to harvest their grains from the acquired lands, as their crops were ripe at the time of acquisition.

Works on marking boundaries and installing boundary pillars, and surveying lands for construction of small and big flyovers for the project had began. Compensation for the acquired lands was disbursed to the farmers.

Similarly, the owners of dismantled houses were also advised not to begin reconstruction of the houses on the sites acquired for the project, the release added.