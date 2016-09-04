After 10 years as a sniffer dog at Chennai airport, Roma is retiring

When then U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in Chennai in July 2011, her security entourage included a Dalmatian dog squad. They were met by the Chennai airport security dog squad represented by Roma, a female Labrador Retriever, then five years old.

As Roma began her security drill, the watching the U.S. Chief Security officer called off his dog squad and let her take over the checking operations.

“She even crawled under the vehicles to make a thorough search. The U.S. security officers recorded her working method,” Mr. Girisha, her handler in the bomb detection and disposal squad service proudly recalled.

Five years on, Roma has retired after 10 years’ in service and is looking for a home. “Her physical fitness and mental abilities are exemplary. She is fully vaccinated and dewormed,” said S. Suresh Raj Kumar, AGM (Security/CSO of the Airport Authority of India, Chennai Airport.

Roma is from Delhi and served her first four years in the Indian Army before joining the AAI.

“She is very active and does not look like a 10-year-old despite having worked for hours together as a sniffer dog,” said Mr Girisha.

Roma has also participated in various annual dog shows conducted by the AAI during Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. Those who are interested in adopting her can contact Mr Suresh at 9444813214.