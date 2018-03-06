Want to revive MGR’s rule, says Rajinikanth

more-in

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday proclaimed that he wanted to revive MGR’s rule in Tamil Nadu, adding that he took the political plunge only to fill the leadership vacuum in the Dravidian heartland.

“Some say not everyone can become like MGR (the AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran). There can never be anyone like MGR in the next 100 or even 1,000 years. MGR is a ‘yuga purushan’. If someone says he wants to become like MGR, then he is a fool. MGR’s rule took care of the poor, the downtrodden and the middle class. I have faith that I too can provide that rule,” he said. “With the help of technology and the support of youngsters, resourceful people and intellectuals, I too can provide that kind of a rule,” Mr. Rajinikanth said while addressing the gathering after unveiling the statue of the late leader at the ACS Medical College and Hospital premises of the Dr. MGR Education and Research Institute.

“People ask if I am coming to politics now because there is a vacuum. Yes, there is a vacuum. There is a vacuum for good leaders and leadership. There were two great leaders – Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi (who is inactive on account of his old age). Tamil Nadu needs a leader, a leadership. I am coming to fill that vacuum,” he said.

‘Will do clean politics’

Mr. Rajinikanth also answered the criticism surrounding his earlier comments, on December 31 last, that he would pursue “spiritual politics” and that “his head started spinning” when asked about his party’s ideology.

“I have already clearly said that [I will adopt] truthful, straightforward, transparent politics, which is devoid of caste and religion. If I have to clarify further, spiritual politics is clean politics. Does Dravidian politics not believe in such politics? You are going to see spiritual politics from now on,” he said.

The actor added: “I had said that I would make an announcement about entering politics on December 31. On December 29, I was asked by a young reporter about my ideology, for which I replied that my head started spinning. That was like asking for an invitation even before seeing a prospective bride. Big leaders are making fun of this comment. I would like to tell those leaders to be very careful while making such speeches in public, which could affect mass psychology of people. People in the film industry know how that happens.”

He underlined that MGR made it big while Sivaji Ganesan revolutionised film acting with Parasakthi.

“When producers and directors were courting Sivaji Ganesan, MGR directed and produced Nadodi Mannan and showed that he can do it alone. He created history and stood his ground against one of the best actors in history, Sivaji Ganesan. Similarly, in politics, MGR ensured that M. Karunanidhi, one of the greatest writers and speakers in India, who is considered a great political mind, couldn’t challenge him for 13 years. It is not a small achievement,” he said.

Mr. Rajinikanth also sought to address the criticism of actors entering politics, saying that if politicians did their job well, the necessity for actors to enter politics would not arise.