DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday urged the government to wake up from its slumber and take steps to eradicate dengue from the State.

In a statement here, he said instead of providing incorrect information, the government should accept the reality and allay the fears of people.

Mr. Karunanidhi said while Health Minister Vijaya Bhaskar had denied prevalence of dengue in the State, reports from the ground had proved him wrong.

“Over a hundred people in Kaverirajapuram in Tiruvallur district are affected and four children have fallen prey to the disease,” he said.

Mr. Karunanidhi said DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin and Tiruvallur MLA V.G. Rajendran had called on the parents of the victims and met the patients who were being treated in various hospitals.

“Even though the Health Minister denies the prevalence of dengue, a government report clearly says that as on August 31, as many as 1,315 persons were affected by the disease.

“Patients are also being treated at private hospitals,” Mr. Karunanidhi said citing media reports.