Officials attribute it to the delay in delivery of the software

The wait for bus commuters to begin using smart cards has just got longer. Though the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had planned to roll out the cards in September, the project has hit technical glitches and is expected to be launched in November.

“There is a delay in the delivery of the software. We are expecting it to be done in October after which testing will begin,” a senior BMTC official said.

According to officials, integration of the smart card system into ticketing machines as well as the software needed for management of currency on smart cards is still in the development mode.

Earlier this year, the BMTC had announced that smart cards would do away with the need to carry exact cash for tickets.

The issue of change is a long-standing problem for commuters and the BMTC staff who find themselves unable to offer change to customers who pay with large denomination notes. This often leads to arguments.

With around 50 lakh passengers using buses every day, smart cards promise to be a boon, as they would also check revenue leakage and help the corporation keep track of how much revenue is generated per route.

According to officials, after the software issues are solved, there will be a test run among staff and other users to weed out glitches before the smart cards are offered to customers.

“We are hoping to test the system for a few weeks to a month at Shanthinagar. This will be a restricted pilot. After this, we can introduce the system to the public,” the official said.

The smart card system is part of the larger Intelligent Transport System (ITS) project that the BMTC has adopted this year. With GPS-based tracking of buses and electronic ticketing machines, the corporation is gathering a lot of data about it’s daily services.

However, this data is lying with the BMTC and is not being shared openly as of now owing to lack of a data-sharing policy.

Officials said that a data-sharing policy had been framed and was in the process of securing approval.

Once approved, this data would be made available to everyone for a detailed analysis and to come up with new methods of utilising the fleet.