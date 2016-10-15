According to an administration release, of the 426 e-service centres across the State, in first phase, 302 e-service centres have been selected for the issue of colour voters identity cards. Voters may approach the e-service centres in the respective taluks and on submission of their EPIC number, can get their colour photo identity cards. The service will entail a payment of Rs.25 as service charge. The service has just commenced in all district headquarters e-service centres, the release states.

Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) can now be availed in colour through e-service centres.

Please Wait while comments are loading...