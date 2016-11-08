With the support and collective efforts of volunteers, aid and appliances were offered to the differently abled persons in Tirunelveli.

A total of 32 youths, who were friends with one another in Tirunelveli city, congregated at a place and rendered the assistance to 1,200 differently abled persons at a programme on Sunday evening, P. Pappuraj, a photographer, said.

The programme was organised in the name of ‘Mother Teresa Pahirvu Vizha’. With the money earned by means of various professions, the friends contributed the sum to help the differently abled persons. Besides, sports competitions were also conducted for them and prizes given to the winners, he said.