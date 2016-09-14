Men and women teams from seven districts, Karaikal in the Union territory of Puducherry and ONGC Cauvery Asset would vie for honours in the ‘Third Thanthai Periyar Memorial ONGC Cauvery Cup’ Volleyball tournament to be held from September 15 here. Giving details of the three-day tournament to reporters here on Tuesday, A. Ravichandra Ramavanni, President of the Ramanathapuram District Volleyball Association said the tournament was jointly organised by the Association and ‘All India ONGC OBC and MOBC EWA.’ Nine teams each from men and women section from the districts of Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Thiruvarur, Ariyalur, Cuddlaore and Karaikal and ONGC Cauvery Asset have confirmed their participation, he said.

Besides trophies to the winning teams and medals to the players, top four teams in the two sections would be given a prize money of Rs. 1.20 lakh, he said. Best playerswould be honoured with trophies and cash award of Rs. 5,000 each, M. Somasundram, Association district secretary and K. Kannan Babu, Executive committee member said.