It has handled a traffic of 22.68 million tonnes of cargo

V.O. Chidambaranar Port here has handled a traffic of 22.68 million tonnes of cargo during the current financial year up to October 31, 2016, registering a growth of 4.09 per cent over the corresponding period last year with 21.79 million tonnes.

In terms of containers, the port has handled 3,79,693 twenty-foot equivalent unit of (TEU) of containers in the current financial year up to October 31, registering a growth of 6.22 per cent over the corresponding period last year with 3,57,443 TEUs, a statement from the port said.

During October 2016, the port created a new record by loading 22,228 metric tonnes of ilmenite sand surpassing the previous record of 18,741 metric tonnes, the highest quantity so far loaded at the port.

It also handled a record quantum of 35,656 metric tonnes of thermal coal, outshining the previous record of 33,760 metric tonnes on September 29. The port also created another new record by handling 3,380 TEUs of containers on October 12, surpassing the previous record of 2,916 TEUs handled on June 17, 2011. S. Anantha Chandra Bose, Chairman, V.O.C. Port Trust, while thanking the stake holders, officers and employees, who contributed the same for achieving new heights, said the port was determined to improve performance and productivity in order to attract more volume of traffic.