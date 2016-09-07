Students donating blood at VOC College of Engineering in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. Photo: N. Rajesh

As many as 92 students of VOC Government Engineering College donated blood at a programme organised on the college premises by Rotary Club of Pearl City here on Wednesday.

Dean P. Jayanthi inaugurated the proceedings. A team of healthcare professionals led by R. Shanthi, Blood Bank Medical Officer, collected blood from the students. Earlier, Anbarasi, a doctor from Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, highlighted the importance of blood donation. A. Sivaramakrishnan, club secretary, Abu Thomas, former assistant governor, Rotarian A. Senthil Arumugam, NSS Coordinators Madhumathi and John Bosco Jude were present.