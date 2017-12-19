VIT students’ tourism app wins Rajasthan hackathon

Two students of VIT - Utkarsh Kumar and Vansh Arora - have won the Rajasthan Hackathon. | Photo Credit: Handout/email

more-in

Two students of VIT have won the “Rajasthan Hackathon 3.0,’ a government hackathon organised at Udaipur, for building an ‘Augmented Reality’ app for tourism. The students have signed a contract worth ₹15 lakh with the Rajasthan government.

Utkarsh Kumar and Vansh Arora, first year students of VIT, took part in ‘Rajasthan Hackathon 3.0’ that was conducted to give a platform for enterprising youth, start-ups and entrepreneurs across the country to think out of the box on topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, Big Data, Internet of Things and bioinformatics, according to a press release.

Over 1,800 participants demonstrated 450 different projects in the preliminary round, and 13 of them were shortlisted for the finals. The duo built an AR app for tourism to enhance the tourists’ experience.

Vansh Arora said the app would help in enhancing the experience of tourists as it explained the story behind the places they visited.

The students have signed a contract with the Rajasthan government. The contract was awarded by Chief Minister M. Vasundhara Raje.

The team will start with Rajasthan tourism and would move to other States. They were also given a chance to get incubated under iStart, a Rajasthan government’s incubation programme, the release said.