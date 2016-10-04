A student of VIT University has become the “Youngest Distinguished Toastmaster” in India and fifth in the world, according to a press release.

Twenty-two-year-old Navaneeth V. Ganesh, who was pursuing an integrated double major course in B.Tech + M.Tech and MBA programme, had joined VIT University’s Toastmaster Club as soon as he joined the institution. He has cleared MBA and is now pursuing M.Tech programme.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organisation that operates clubs worldwide to help members improve their communication, public speaking and leadership skills, the release said.

He said that he has cleared all the tracks of Toastmaster that adjudge a participant’s level of achievement in communication and leadership within 4.5 years. There are 15 clubs with a total strength of 350 toastmasters in VIT University.

He added that they plan to take this to small villages in and around the university to help other students develop communication, leadership and public speaking skills. He now plans to join a UK-based start-up as a business analyst, the release said.