VIT holds summer school on IT, security

more-in

The School of Information Technology, VIT University, is organising a three-week long summer school programme on Information and Systems Security from May 29 to June 16.

It is being held in association with ACM India. The programme consisted of 100 hours schedule with assignments and project work. As many as 45 students, selected from 272 applicants, from different institutes such as IITs and NITs, central universities and other engineering institutes have been selected to take part in the programme.

Anand A. Samuel, Vice-Chancellor of VIT University inaugurated the programme. Venkatesh Ramanan, professor, Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, was present, the release added.