As part of VIT BIOSUMMIT 2016, the VIT University signed six pacts with various biotechnology industries to focus on innovative researches in the field.

The fifth edition of the one-day national-level summit on biotechnology was held on Tuesday. Narendra Chirmule, senior vice president, head of research and development, Biocon Limited, Bangalore, inaugurated the summit, a press release said.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed with industries including HLL Bio Tech, Chennai, and Progen Bio Tech (India) Ltd, Salem.

Over 1,300 students and representatives from 52 biotechnology firms, researchers and faculty members attended the event. Awards were presented to 16 scientists, who are alumnus of the biotechnology department of VIT University and are serving in various research organisations across the globe.

Among others, pro vice chancellors S. Narayanan and P. Gunasekaran were present, the release said.