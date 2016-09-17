Six days after T. Mariyappan created history by winning gold medal in the high jump at Rio Paralympics, his native Periavadagampatti village continues to attract visitors in droves: friends, sports persons, politicians and government officials, relatives and many others.

Saroja, mother of Mariyappan, a small time vegetable vendor, is yet to get back to business as she has to receive the good wishes of the stream of visitors.

Life remains the same for Ms. Saroja even after Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s announcement of a whopping cash reward of Rs. 2 crore. The Centre, too has promised Rs. 75 lakh in recognition of his achievement and many individuals have announced special awards.

The mother and his two younger brothers continue to lead a life of struggle in their small house in a narrow street. Mariyappan’s elder sister, who joined the family for a few days, left the village on Wednesday to get back to her husband's house.

A group of youths, all school friends of Mariyappan hailing from Periavadagampatti village, continue to stay put in the street and escort visitors to meet the family.

In the absence of Mariyappan, visitors take a keen look at the large number of medals and shields Mariyappan had won in the national and international events in the past. And they do not miss out on taking selfies with Saroja and other family members.

Mrs. Saroja is the most sought after individual in the village. Many organisations from Periavadagampatti and neighbouring villages approached her for holding felicitations to her. But she refused to oblige them.

“I am overwhelmed at the response from all sections of the society. A large number of people visit us even from far off places. Mariyappan gets apprised about all the events taking place back home by his friends regularly”, Mrs. Saroja told ‘The Hindu’.

The family is amused by the rumours about people of no relevance claiming credit for Mariyappan's achievement. Saroja and other close friends of Mariyappan have no knowledge of any such claims.

“We are not aware of any such rumours as we live in a remote village. We live in peace without facing any problem for the past one week”, she says. The entire village is eagerly waiting for the return of Mariyappan. The locals, so far, have not received any information about his return. He has been selected as flag-bearer of Indian contingent at the closing ceremony of the Paralympics on September 18.

The village continues to wait with bated breath for his return.