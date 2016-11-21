The members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) launched a week-long campaign here in the city on Sunday to create awareness among the common public on the growing atrocities against women and children.

All India vice president of the AIDWA U. Vasuki inaugurated the campaign at three roads junction in the presence of K. Jothilakshmi, state secretary of the AIDWA.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Vasuki said that violence against women and children is on the increase in the country and in the state. A large number of people, particularly youth, have become liquor addicts, thanks to the presence of TASMAC retail outlets in the nook and corner of both the urban and rural areas.

The involvement of youthe in crime and violence is on the increase.

Mrs. Vasuki said that the increase in honour killings and hurling acid on women is proving a serious and dangerous trend. The government should take effective steps for checking these crimes by enacting a special legislation. She alleged that the state government is not evincing interest in the proper functioning of the social welfare board. The State Commission for Women too is headless, she said and demanded the state government to nominate the chairperson for the same with immediate effect.

The members of the AIDWA went round three roads area, Pallapatti, Tiruvagoundanur bypass, Kandapatti, Ariyagoundanpatti, Narasimhan road and other parts and distributed pamphlets explaining the ill-effects on the increasing acts of violence against women and children.

Mrs. Jothilakshmi told The Hindu that the campaign will be continued in about 100 centres in different parts of the district for about a week, prior to the state level valediction programme of AIDWA members taking a oath in Chennai on November 27.