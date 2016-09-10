Over one hundred Vinayakar Idols were immersed at Tiriveni Sangamam in the Kanniyakumari Sea and the Tamirabarani River in Kuzhithurai on Friday evening.

According to police, 57 idols were taken as procession from Nagaraja Thidal near Nagaraja Temple in Nagercoil. The Shive Sena collected the idols and took them in a procession to Tiriveni Sangamam via Kottar, Suchindram, Vazhukkamparai, Ethangadu and Kottaram.

Over fifty idols were taken from Melpuram to Kuzhithurai and immersed in the Tamirabharani River. District police had made elaborate security arrangements for procession and immersion all along the procession route.

The idol procession went off peacefully in both the places, police sources said.