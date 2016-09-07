Vinayaka idols being taken out in a procession for immersion at Threspuram beach in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Amid tight security, devotees took out processions of Vinayaka idols from various places in the district on Wednesday.

Around 30 idols in Thoothukudi region and 85 idols from Tiruchendur region were taken out in procession and immersed in the sea. The devotees had installed as many as 479 idols in many temples and in streets across the district on the occasion of Vinayakar Chathurthi. The processions have been scheduled for September 7, 8, 10 and 11. Major events have been scheduled for September 8 and 11, sources said.