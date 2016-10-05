Residents of Netrambakkam village panchayat and Kattudevathur hamlet have urged the State Transport Corporation to operate town services between Madurantakam and Cheyyur through their hamlets during morning and evening school hours for benefit of students.

Enquiries reveal that a town bus service from Madurantakam to Cheyyur via. Zamin Endathur, Netrambakkam, Polambakkam and Kattudevathur was introduced prior to the recent Assembly elections as the road passing through these villages were laid afresh.

However, the bus service was withdrawn after the elections citing “poor collection”, sources alleged.

“When we approached the STC officials they said the collection from this service, which leaves Madurantakam around 1-30 p.m. and reaches Cheyyur by 2-45 p.m. and leaves Cheyyur by 3 p.m. to return to Madurantakam, had not even crossed Rs.100 per day. Thus, the officials said they had withdrawn the service”, said Mr.Krishnamoorthy of Kattudevathur.

Stating that actually, the students hailing from the villages in and around Netrambakkam village panchayat need the bus service during their school timings.

Hence, the STC authorities were requested to operate the town service during morning and evening school hours.

