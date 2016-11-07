Stating that a service centre was sanctioned for Koppampatti village in Ponkurichi Panchayat in Rasipuram Union, villagers opposed the move to construct the centre in Ponkurichi village and staged a protest.

The government had sanctioned a service centre for Koppampatti village and the panchayat also passed a resolution for construction of the centre.

However, Ponkurichi villagers opposed it and wanted it to be constructed in their village. Hence, the district administration and the panchayat office decided to construct the centre in Ponkurichi village.

When construction work began on Thursday, over 100 villagers of Koppampatti came to the panchayat office and opposed the work. They said that the centre should be established only in their village and any move to construct in Ponkurichi village will be opposed. Rasipuram Block Development Officer, Puduchatram police and officials held talks with them. However, villagers refused to give up their demand.

Later, officials held talks with the villagers and it was decided to continue the construction in Ponkurichi. They assured that a new centre would be requested for Koppampatti village.