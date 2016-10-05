Condemning the panchayats failure to provide regularly drinking water supply to their village, residents of Samathuvapuram at Elachipalayam Union in Tiruchengodu Taluk staged road block with empty pots here on Monday.

Protesters said that drinking water was supplied once in 15 days to their area. But for the past one month water was not supplied, they said. They said said that in the absence of drinking water, they were forced to buy from market at higher price. Also, many residents travel to nearby villages to fetch water after struggle with the local people, they said. Despite representations to the panchayat administration, no action has been taken so far, the added. Over 200 women and men with empty pots blocked the Elachipalayam road disrupting flow of traffic. Elachipalayam police held talks with the protesters. Based on the assurance from officials, residents withdrew their protest.