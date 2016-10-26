Villagers of Naduhatty and nearby hamlets have begun a protest against a landowner in Naduhatty Village panchayat in Kotagiri taluk for allegedly cordoning off a picturesque stream and waterfall, denying access for residents and the wildlife to the water sources.

The owner of the property has been accused of illegally building check dams on the stream, impacting the flow of water to the villages downstream, such as Beben.

M. Belli, headman of Beben village where around 80 families reside, said the landowner had also stolen water from a pipeline to their village in the past.

“As he prevented us from going to the stream, we approached the District Collector, revenue officials and the forest department, but they told us that they could do nothing about it,” Mr. Belli said.

The landowner, who hails from Gujarat, also allegedly cut down native Shola trees bordering the stream, known by locals as Godimedu. “When we raised the issue with the forest department officials , they said that the land belonged to the revenue department and it was up to them to stop it. But the same forest department had laid boundary stones along the river and had prevented locals from even collecting firewood from the forests in the past,” said R Anandaraj, a resident of Valluvar Colony, located nearby, and a member of ‘People’s Power’ in Kotagiri.

Locals here claim that the forest department and the village panchayat are turning a blind eye to the issue, despite numerous complaints.

The stream has also been cordoned off with a fence, which now prevents animals, such as gaur, sambar deer, sloth bears, wild boar and leopards from accessing the water body. This has led to many of the animals making their way into local habitations in search of water, the villagers claimed.

S. Sathya, Village Administrative Officer of Naduhatty, said she and other revenue officials had already warned the landowner to stop “encroaching” the stream. The officer also said she was unsure of whether the landowner had been granted permission to build a mud road bordering the stream. “I will look into it again and order the removal of the encroachments,” Ms. Sathya added.

S Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris North Division), said action would be taken against the landowner if any native Shola species of trees had been felled.

Responding to the allegations, a representative of the landowner, told The Hindu that the fence would not be removed as no rule had been violated.