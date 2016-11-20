FIGHTING FOR A FAIR DEAL:A delegation comprising representatives of farmers’ associations waiting for talks with the Collector in Erode on Saturday.— PHOTO: M. GOVARTHANM.GOVARTHAN ;M.GOVARTHAN - M_GOVARTHAN

The district administration on Saturday prevailed upon residents of Thamaraipalayam to accept the body of a farmer who had committed suicide on Friday. The farmer took the extreme step reportedly under financial distress caused by failed crop. The residents accepted the body after the officials assured them that their demands would be considered.

A delegation of representatives of farmers, which held talks with District Collector S. Prabakar, demanded Rs. 30 lakh as compensation to families of Muthusamy Gounder (70) of Thamaraipalayam and Ramalingam of Karattupalayam who had committed suicide for the same reason a few days ago.

The delegation asked for immediate release of water into Kalingarayan canal from the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir for special wetting, and payment of Rs. 1 lakh as compensation per acre for dried-up turmeric crop.

Placing these demands, the residents of Thamaraipalayam had refused to budge on Saturday when Revenue Divisional Officer Narmada requested them to shift the body from the 40-cent farm owned by the deceased. Late in the night, relatives relented to shifting the body to the Kodumudi Government Hospital for post-mortem, but refused to accept it.

Collector S. Prabakar, who initiated talks on Saturday morning, said that a proposal had been sent to the government by the Public Works Department for release of water for special wetting.