Virudhunagar District Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday directed founder of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Vijayakanth to appear before the court on December 22 in connection with a defamation case.

The case pertains to Mr. Vijayakant making certain objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during his address at a public meeting in Virudhunagar in August 2012. Public Prosecutor Mangalasamy filed the defamation case.

When the case came up for hearing, the advocate for Mr. Vijayakant pointed out that the High Court had stayed the proceedings of all defamation cases filed by the State Government against the actor-turned-politician.

However, the Public Prosecutor argued that the High Court had not dispensed with the personal appearance of Mr. Vijayakant in the court.