Deputy Inspector General of Police N. Arivu Selvam and Sivaganga Superintendent of Police T. Jayachandran appeared before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court here on Thursday as witnesses in a vigilance case of financial malpractices committed in procurement of electronic equipment for the District Police Office (DPO) in 2011-12.

Defence counsel M. Kannappan cross-examined the witnesses. Both the police officers said they issued the sanction order mechanically without applying their mind.

After investigating the case, the vigilance wing detected financial malpractices to the tune of Rs. 2.1 lakh, and registered cases against four persons – Sivagurunathan, Office Superintendent in DPO, Dindigul, Ganesan, Personal Assistant to Dindigul SP, Balasubramanian, Computer Clerk, and one Dhanabal – on a charge of creating fake documents for purchase of computer, other equipment and 24 batteries for computers.

CJM P. Asokan adjourned the case till December 6.

Mr. Arivu Selvam, who was DIG (Dindigul Range), issued sanction order to the Office Superintendent and the PA to the SP, and Mr. Jayachandran, who was Dindigul SP, signed the sanction order at that time.