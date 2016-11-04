Students took out a rally to observe vigilance awareness week in Salem recently.–Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Staff sensitisation programme marked the observance of vigilance awareness week by the Salem Railway Division here recently.

S. Chandramouli, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing, was the chief guest at the function held on the divisional office premises. Addressing a gathering and staff of the division, he explained the intricacies of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Mr. Chandramouli spoke in detail on the difference between a government and public servant.

He also explained the procedures adopted for following and trapping the officials taking bribe and the action taken thereafter.

K. J. George, Project Director and Correspondent, Montfort Community Tribal School, Yercaud, and G. Gayathri, Deputy Vigilance Officer / traffic, Southern Railay, Chennai, also spoke on the occasion.

Chandrapaul, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, administered the vigilance pledge.

M. Prabhakaran, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer and Vijuvin, Divisional Commercial Manager / Coordination, were also present on the occasion.

A large number of students and people from other walks of life also took out a rally in connection with the vigilance awareness week.. The rally was flagged off by Mr. Chandramouli from Hasthampatti, in the presence of A. Alagappan, Senior Divisional Manager, Life Insurance Corporation of India.

The participants carried placards and banners with slogans on doing away with corrupt practices for the overall development of the country and every citizen of the country is duty bound to eradication corruption. The rally culminated at the Government Arts College.