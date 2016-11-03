Fisheries College and Research Institute FCRI) here is observing Vigilance Awareness Week in collaboration with NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) since Monday.

A statement said this year’s theme was ‘Public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption,’ as proposed by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The week-long programme was marked by a pledge adminstered to all employees.

Kavidasan, Director, Human Resources, Roots Industries , Coimbatore, the chief guest, motivated the staff and students to create awareness of anti-corruption measures.

He spoke on the role to be played by students in combating the menace of rampant corruption in public offices and service sectors.

A. Srinivasan, vice-president, Students’ Association, welcomed the gathering. G. Sugumar, Dean, presided over the programme. He laid emphasis on the importance of change in an individual’s attitude in fighting corruption to bring about the desired effect in the society rather than enforcing with law. Raghuram, Assistant Manager, Human Resources, NTPL, Thoothukudi, gave a summary on the activities of NTPL.

Students who won competitions in elocution and essay writing on the topic ‘Moral values, ethics, good governance practices’ were awarded prizes.

The event was coordinated by the Students Association and the NSS unit of the Institute in collaboration with NTPL, Thoothukudi.