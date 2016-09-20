: District secretary of Tamil Nadu Vishwa Hindu Parishad was hacked to death by unidentified men here on Monday night.

The victim, Suri alias Suresh (40), had reportedly locked up his real estate office in Nehru Nagar and was headed home when four masked men chased him and hacked him with sickles. Suri died on the spot.

According to sources, Suri had real estate interests and was running cable TV operations in Hosur.

He was an accused in the murder of a DMDK functionary in 2007, but was acquitted in the case. He has a few criminal cases against him.

Another incident

In another incident, an unidentified gang attacked a Hindu Munnani functionary with lethal weapons near Dindigul Head Post Office on Monday night.

He was rushed to Dindigul Government Hospital for treatment.

The injured was Sankar Ganesh, district executive committee member of the Hindu Munnani. Doctors said his condition was very critical.

Hearing the news, Hindu Munnani cadres thronged the hospital and blocked Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway, demanding the arrest of the accused behind that attack.

A section of the agitators pelted stones on buses.

Ten buses were damaged in the attack.

Tension gripped the town. Strong police pickets were deployed in front of the GH.