The Union Minister enquired about Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to a team of doctors.

Union Minister for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid a visit to Apollo Hospital in Chennai to enquire about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Ms. Jayalalithaa is being treated at the hospital since September 22 for "respiratory disorder and infection."

Outside the hospital premises, Mr. Naidu said, "I had a detailed briefing by the doctors. They said Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is responding to the treatment. It is not fair to spread rumours about her health. I'm confident she will recover soon."

Earlier, former Union Minister and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss along with his party members too visited the hospital.

"We have come to Apollo Hospital to enquire about health of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. We met the doctors and they said she is improving. They said her vital parameters are normal, Mr. Ramadoss said adding that he also met the Minister for Finance and Public Works O. Pannerselvam, Health Minister Vijay Bhaskar and the deputy speaker of Lok Sabha M. Thambidurai.

"We would like the Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao to be more active in assisting the administration of Tamil Nadu," he added.