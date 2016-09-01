Officials of Dindigul Corporation could not take possession of the shops owned by the civic body after expiry of their lease period owing to vociferous protests by vegetable vendors in Begampur here on Wednesday.

The vendors entered into heated arguments with the Corporation officials when they tried to take possession of the shops.

The officials said the lease period of the previous vendors expired seven months ago.

The Corporation conducted an open auction and leased all the seven shops to new vendors, who remitted 10 months’ rent in advance.

But the old lessees did not allow the officials to take over the shops, they said.