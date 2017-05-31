Vellore officials target smokers

A strong message: Students taking out a rally as part of the World No Tobacco Day in Vellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

In the last one year, enforcement authorities have fined over 5,500 people for smoking in public places and selling tobacco to minors in Vellore. Now, public health authorities are keen on focussing on regular enforcement and awareness measures to put a stop to offences such as smoking in public places.

As another World No Tobacco Day was observed on Wednesday, the stress continues to be on creating awareness among the people on the ills of tobacco use and need for better compliance with rules in force.

From April 2016 to March 2017, the officials comprising public health and local body authorities fined 5,521 people for offences under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act. Fine to the tune of ₹6,08,600 was collected from them, according to officials. “The offences included smoking in public places, selling of cigarettes and tobacco products to minors, and selling the products in an area within 100-metre radius of educational institutions,” said K.S.T. Suresh, deputy director of health services, Vellore. The compliance with to rules needs to improve.

Officials said that warning signs against use of tobacco at the point of sales were often removed by shopkeepers, and smoking in public places still continues.

“Hence, we need to reach out to the public by stepping up awareness initiatives to prevent smoking in public places. Warning signs should be displayed at the point of sale. We want to take up regular enforcement and awareness activities,” Dr. Suresh said.

As part of World No Tobacco Day, Collector S.A. Raman flagged off a rally from the Government Pentland Hospital. Nearly 300 students took part in the rally and carried placards on the ill-effects of tobacco use.